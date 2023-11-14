Volunteers have been turning out in force to help maintain a South Downs beauty spot – despite recent torrential downpours.

Members of Sandgate Conservation Society – which works closely with Horsham District Council and the National Trust – organises regular work groups at Sullington Warren and Sandgate Park near Storrington.

And the society is keen to gain more helpers. Spokesperson Brian Burns said: “During these winter months there are plenty of invigorating tasks to keep you warm, so if you fancy joining in with the society you would be more than welcome.”

To learn more about the Sandgate Conservation Society see: https://www.sandgate-conservation.org.uk/ or call Brian Burns on 01903 743001.

Volunteer members of Sandgate Conservation Society take a well earned break from their clear-up operations. Photo: Brian Burns

Volunteers meet on the first Saturday of the month on Sullington Warren from 9.30 am till 12noon and on the forth Saturday in Sandgate Park between 10am-12noon. All tools, gloves and equipment are provided.

Brian added: “You don’t have to get involved with the physical side of conservation as numbers count when we are opposing indiscriminate building plans etc that encroach our beautiful countryside.

Members of Sandgate Conservation Society. Photo: Brian Burns

“We also have presentations given by knowledgeable people in Sullington Village Hall, with the next one on Wednesday November 22 commencing at 7pm. Tea, coffee and refreshments will be provided. You do not have to be a member to attend, so come along and see what it is all about.”

