Dave Woods, volunteer for the CTLA, explains what he loves about the role and why you should consider joining the team.

Newhaven based CTLA is a community bus service operator providing essential public and group transport from various locations to over 500 East Sussex destinations. They are an independent award-winning charity that has been in operation in East Sussex for over 20 years depending on public donations and council grants.

They connect people to their community, and help to combat social isolation, loneliness and help those who would otherwise be house bound. They offer an important service to the community, and make a big difference many peoples lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave said: “I got involved with CTLA initially to help transport children, and more latterly with the help and care in the community for mostly elderly people. And the reason I volunteer is because I have been in business all my life. It's nice to put something back. People always associate putting back to to the community in terms of donations and funds. But your time is probably one of the biggest commodities you can give.”

CTLA

Volunteers operate on a flexible rota and full training is provided, including a MIDAS certificate. Volunteering can be a great way to do something worthwhile for your community and keep yourself active, while meeting new people and becoming part of a friendly and sociable team.

Dave added: "There was nothing more rewarding than driving around the countryside looking after children, taking them to their schools or more recently in getting elderly people out to places that they can't normally visit because they're so isolated. So I think it really addresses the community and the spirit, but also with loneliness and the isolation that some people even in the county of Sussex feel from time to time.

"So being able to volunteer and put some of that back, it's great. It's a really good initiative. And we've got some 20 minibuses, we do it a lot. And we need more drivers and we need more people who want to give up their time because that's the easiest commodity.”

CTLA

For more information and to register visit ctla.org.uk

READ THIS: