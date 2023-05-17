Life Transitions Volunteers wanted in Sussex: Help local people get ready for later life

The pioneering new Life Transitions Service from East Sussex County Council (ESCC) helps people to prepare for their later life, and they are looking for volunteers.

Later life brings change - retirement, adapting to changes in health or mobility, caring for others and finding new roles and interests. These changes can have a big impact on our lives and can be hard to manage. The Life Transitions Service will help people to prepare ahead of time and be better equipped and supported when life changes happen.

According to East Sussex County Council: “If you are a people person, like to help others and want to be part of an exciting new service, come and join our team. Our volunteers receive full training and ongoing support in how to help people have the best older age possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this role you will be trained in how to undertake conversations with people to help them explore their approach to preparing for and managing life transitions. These conversations will be practiced with fellow volunteers to build your confidence and skills. This also creates the opportunity to meet new people with similar interests as part of the Life Transitions Service team.

East Sussex County Council looking for Life Transition Volunteers.

Requirements for the role include the ability to build positive, warm, supportive relationships with other people and be genuinely interested in them. The right person will be a good listener and encourage people to talk about what matters to them. You will also need to be comfortable hearing and talking about a range of topics about ageing and remaining supportive and non-judgemental.

If you are interested in taking part, email [email protected]