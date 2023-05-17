Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region

Life Transitions Volunteers wanted in Sussex: Help local people get ready for later life

The pioneering new Life Transitions Service from East Sussex County Council (ESCC) helps people to prepare for their later life, and they are looking for volunteers.

By Izzi Vaughan
Published 17th May 2023, 15:18 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 15:19 BST

Later life brings change - retirement, adapting to changes in health or mobility, caring for others and finding new roles and interests. These changes can have a big impact on our lives and can be hard to manage. The Life Transitions Service will help people to prepare ahead of time and be better equipped and supported when life changes happen.

According to East Sussex County Council: “If you are a people person, like to help others and want to be part of an exciting new service, come and join our team. Our volunteers receive full training and ongoing support in how to help people have the best older age possible.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In this role you will be trained in how to undertake conversations with people to help them explore their approach to preparing for and managing life transitions. These conversations will be practiced with fellow volunteers to build your confidence and skills. This also creates the opportunity to meet new people with similar interests as part of the Life Transitions Service team.

Most Popular
East Sussex County Council looking for Life Transition Volunteers.East Sussex County Council looking for Life Transition Volunteers.
East Sussex County Council looking for Life Transition Volunteers.

Requirements for the role include the ability to build positive, warm, supportive relationships with other people and be genuinely interested in them. The right person will be a good listener and encourage people to talk about what matters to them. You will also need to be comfortable hearing and talking about a range of topics about ageing and remaining supportive and non-judgemental.

If you are interested in taking part, email [email protected]

READ THIS:

Eight-year-old girl joins the Mayday Mile for the RNLI

Feeling the Pinch: Have your say on how the Cost of Living crisis has affected you

In pictures: Seaford 10k is a seafront success

Related topics:SussexEast Sussex County CouncilRNLICost of livingMayday Mile