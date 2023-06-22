NationalWorldTV
Vulnerable young man missing from West Sussex village - Dial 999 if you see him

Police have appealed for help from the public after a young, vulnerable man went missing in West Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 08:04 BST

Sussex Police said officers are looking for a 23-year-old man, named only as Rostislav – ‘who is vulnerable and missing from Horsted Keynes’.

"He was last seen leaving his home in the village at 9pm on Wednesday (June 21) and was wearing a dark blue hooded jumper, white T-shirt, dark blue pyjama trousers and black and silver trainers,” a police spokesperson said.

"He is white, about 6ft 5in, of large build with blonde hair.

Police officers are looking for a 23-year-old man, named only as Rostislav –  ‘who is vulnerable and missing from Horsted Keynes’. Photo: Sussex PolicePolice officers are looking for a 23-year-old man, named only as Rostislav –  ‘who is vulnerable and missing from Horsted Keynes’. Photo: Sussex Police
Police officers are looking for a 23-year-old man, named only as Rostislav –  ‘who is vulnerable and missing from Horsted Keynes’. Photo: Sussex Police

“Phone 999 if you see him, quoting serial 1664 of 21/06.”

