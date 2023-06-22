Sussex Police said officers are looking for a 23-year-old man, named only as Rostislav – ‘who is vulnerable and missing from Horsted Keynes’.
"He was last seen leaving his home in the village at 9pm on Wednesday (June 21) and was wearing a dark blue hooded jumper, white T-shirt, dark blue pyjama trousers and black and silver trainers,” a police spokesperson said.
"He is white, about 6ft 5in, of large build with blonde hair.
“Phone 999 if you see him, quoting serial 1664 of 21/06.”
