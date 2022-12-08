Warm spaces opened across the Lewes District to combat cost of living crisis

Warm spaces have opened across the Lewes District as people begin to feel the pinch of the cost-of-living crisis .

Temperatures have reached as low as -3°C this week, following news earlier this year that household energy bills would increase by 54% in April, and rose a further 23% in October.

In response, Lewes District and Eastbourne Borough Councils have opened a network of warm spaces, where local people can – sit and be warm, study or work on their laptops, have a hot drink and access advice or information to advice on debt, bills, benefits and food during the winter months.

Both councils have declared a cost-of-living emergency, with Lewes District councillor Robert Banks describing the current price rises and inflation as a ‘perfect storm’ for local residents back in June this year.

Here are all of the warm spaces open over the Christmas period and the rest of the winter in the Lewes District:

Ascension Church, 43 Bramber Avenue, Peacehaven, BN10 8HR – open Tuesdays from 12pm to 2pm from December 13

Church Hall, South Common South Chailey Lewes, BN8 4AN – available from Monday, January 16, 2023 on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at 11am to 3pm

Christ Church, Lewes, Prince Edwards Road, Lewes, BN7 1BL – disabled access, open to all ages, child friendly

Denton Island Community Cafe, Newhaven

Youth Centre, Denton Island Community Centre, Newhaven, BN9 9BA – open on Mondays from 1.30pm to 3pm

Fitzjohns, Lewes, Christ Church, Prince Edwards Road, Lewes, BN71BL – open Mondays from 1pm to 2.20pm (being extended to 4pm in future)

Jitterbugs, Denton Island Community Centre, Denton Island, Newhaven, BN9 9BA – open Mondays from 10am to 12noon

Kempton House Day Centre, Kempton House, Cavell Avenue, Peacehaven, BN10 7NJ – open Wednesdays and Fridays from 9am to 11am

King’s Church, Lewes, Unit 3, Brooks Road, Lewes, BN7 2BY – open Mondays from 11am to 3pm

Lewes House of Friendship, Lewes, 208 High Street, Lewes, BN7 2NS – open week days from 10am - 1pm

Newhaven Baptist Church, Newhaven, Brighton Road, Newhaven, BN9 9NA – open Wednesdays and Fridays from 9.30am to 1pm

Peacehaven Town Council, Community House, Meridian Centre, Meridian Way, Peacehaven, BN10 8BB – open Mondays and Wednesday from November 30 until March 1, 2023, from 9am to 12.30pm.

Ringmer Village Library, Ringmer Village Hall, Lewes Road, Ringmer, BN8 5QH – open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 2pm to 5pm. Wednesdays and Saturdays 10am to 12pm.

Seaford Baptist Church, Seaford, Belgrave Rd, Seaford BN25 2EE – open Tuesdays from 9am to 12pm and Wednesdays from 9am to 12pm then 2pm to 5pm.

St Peter’s Church, Seaford, Chapel Rooms Hall, Belgrave Road, Seaford, BN25 2HE – open every Friday from 12:30pm to 2pm throughout November, December 2022 and January 2023.

St Thomas More, Seaford, 54 Sutton Rd, Seaford, BN25 1SS – open for a free lunch every Thursday from 12.30pm to 2pm. Free hot drinks and biscuits until 4pm.

