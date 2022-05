Arun District Council said brown-tail moth caterpillars have been spotted in the car park, beach and sand dunes at West Beach in Littlehampton.

The council has issued a warning on its social media channels.

It reads: “If you spot them please do not touch them as they can cause painful rashes, blisters and asthma attacks.”

