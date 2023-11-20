A warning is going out from Horsham District Council to people who own XL Bully dogs following a change in the law.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After a rise in attacks by Bully type dogs, the Government has added the breed to a list of dogs banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

The changes will come into force in two stages. From December 31 2023 it will be against the law to sell, give away, abandon, or breed from an XL Bully dog. It will also be illegal to have an XL Bully dog in public without a lead and muzzle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From February 1 2024 it will be a criminal offence to own an XL Bully dog in England and Wales unless you have a Certificate of Exemption for them. People have have until January 31 2024 to apply for this exemption.

A warning over a change in the law has gone out from Horsham District Council to owners of XL Bully dogs. Photo contributed

A Horsham council spokesperson said: “Along with this, you must ensure your dog is microchipped, neutered, kept securely at home, and insured against injuring other people. Anyone owning or taking an XL Bully dog out in public must be over 16 years old.”

And Horsham District Council cabinet member for environmental health Jay Mercer added: “Our pets are often considered members of the family. We are recommending that XL Bully type dog owners in the district take note of these imminent changes and ensure that they are ready for the new rules coming into effect.

"Owners are advised to help their dog by training them to walk with a lead and muzzle as well as arranging for them to be neutered as soon as possible to ensure that they meet the deadlines.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who chooses not to keep their XL Bully dog, should take it to a registered vet for it to be euthanised, says the council. Compensation of £200 can be claimed towards the costs.