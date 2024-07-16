The brown-tailed moth caterpillar which can cause a painful skin rash

A warning has been issued over a poisonous caterpillar that can cause a painful rash and breathing difficulties.

The caterpillar of the brown-tailed moth is active in July and can be spotted across Sussex, with a number of sightings in the Hollington area of Hastings.

The caterpillars can cause a painful rash if they come into contact with skin. This is because the caterpillars have spiked and barbed hairs, which can go through skin, causing an irritant reaction. If you are affected, the rash will be similar to severe nettle rash. The discomfort should subside after a few hours. A warm bath, with the application of calamine lotion or antihistamine cream may ease the itching.

For asthmatics and hay fever sufferers, it is important that the hairs are not inhaled as these may cause breathing difficulties.

You don’t even need to touch the caterpillars to be affected as in breezy conditions the hairs can be carried by the wind and come in contact with your skin.If any other symptoms are experienced or the irritation persists, you should get medical advice.

Although the caterpillars prefer hawthorn and blackberry, it will eat any type of bush. In big numbers these caterpillars can cause de-foliage of trees and bushes and can be a problem for gardeners.

Hastings Borough Council, in East Sussex, has put out a warning, but the caterpillars are widespread throughout the county.

In previous years the council was forced to close Swan Gardens in Hastings Old Town, due to an infestation of brown-tailed moth caterpillars. In the end they solved the annual problem by replanting the gardens and removing the caterpillar’s feed bush.

The caterpillars build distinctive tent-like structures on their food plants. These caterpillars are between 7mm and 38mm in length (depending on age), dark brown in colour with a distinctive white line down each side.The whole body is covered in tufts of brown hairs and two distinct orange/red dots are noticeable on the caterpillars back towards the tail.You can find more about the caterpillars on the council’s webpage here.

