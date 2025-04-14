Watch 70 West Sussex families star in rap video about maths – and they think it's going to go viral

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new rap track and video created by a group of West Sussex parents, children, and musicians is helping families build confidence in maths through rhyme, rhythm, and real-life stories.

The song is part of Dads, Sums & Drums, a community project developed by social enterprise Dad La Soul, with funding from West Sussex County Council through the government’s Multiply programme.

Designed to support adults who struggle with numeracy, the project takes a creative approach to a longstanding national issue — turning everyday fears about numbers into lyrics and beats.

Produced in collaboration with youth music charity AudioActive, filmmaker Kristian Coburn of Darza Productions, and a team of rappers, singers and producers, the project explores how music can help families engage with mathematical ideas in a way that feels collaborative, joyful and relevant.

70 Worthing-based families, local nurseries, primary schools and businesses came together to make a rap track to help kids/parents struggling with maths, with backing from West Sussex County Council.

“We wouldn’t let it turn into some dodgy charity single,” says Dan Flanagan, founder of award-winning social enterprise Dad La Soul, whose brainwave the project was.

“Within our community, we have many experienced, creative folks that we can bring together. They include nursery and primary schools and local business leaders. They are parents who also happen to be amazing filmmakers, battle rappers, acclaimed music producers, child-led learning experts and storytellers who are thrilled to lend their skills and talent to the cause. We have developed a Dad La Soul Creative Agency, which helps fund our lifesaving work, suicide prevention and the escalation in social isolation in dads. This level of innovation gives us a real edge when tackling challenging social issues”.

The project is showcased by a video that features more than 70 Worthing locals aged between 3 and 76, including the Town Crier, a definite first for any rap video.

Nearly half of working-age adults in the UK have numeracy skills no better than those expected of an 11-year-old. According to government figures, poor maths ability costs the UK economy an estimated £20 billion annually. But the challenge is not only economic. It’s emotional — and generational.

A 2023 study by Cambridge University found that 36% of children in the UK feel anxious about maths. And research shows that if a parent struggles with numeracy, their child is three times more likely to feel the same.

“We hear it all the time,” said Dan. “Parents who feel guilty, embarrassed, or just shut down when their kids ask for help with homework. It’s not about laziness — it’s about shame”.

The Multiply programme was launched by the UK government to tackle adult numeracy in communities across the country. With a £560 million investment, it supports projects that help people gain confidence with numbers in everyday life — from budgeting to supporting children’s learning.

The goal of Multiply is not just to boost workplace numeracy but to help parents feel confident supporting their children.

In Worthing, that support took a different form — a garage beat, a rap verse, and a microphone.

Richard Bromfield, Programme Officer for Multiply Skills for Life, praised the project as a bold and innovative way to tackle numeracy anxiety in families: “Dad La Soul’s innovative approach to learning has been a game-changer. Their work with families in Worthing is a brilliant example of how creativity can tackle barriers to education and engagement. Math anxiety affects not just children but whole families—and by bringing parents into the learning process in a fun and engaging way, this project is making a real impact.”

Before any lyrics were written or beats composed, the team behind Dads, Sums & Drums began by listening.

Through informal conversations, tech-led data gathering, play sessions and community meetups run by Dad La Soul, families were invited to share their honest maths experiences — as children, parents, and learners.

“We didn’t need more surveys— we needed honesty,” says Flanagan. “That’s where the real insight lives.”

Many parents described feeling overwhelmed, anxious or ashamed when trying to help their children with homework. Others admitted avoiding maths altogether.

Working with Hannah Coburn, a primary school teacher and maths specialist, the team translated those insights into creative prompts reflecting how young children learn: rhythm, repetition and movement. The aim was to connect with pupils and parents — many of whom had never felt confident with numbers.

“As a teacher and maths lead, I see this all the time,” says Coburn. “We often have parents and carers who want to help their children but don’t understand the strategies we use in class. By involving them directly and by listening to how children feel about maths, we can break things down in a really accessible way.”

From there, the artists stepped in. Rappers with roots in the UK battle scene, soulful vocalists, scratch DJs and experienced producers worked closely with the community to turn real feelings into lyrics.

What might have been a novelty project became something more substantial: a track described as a “grooving garage rap with anthemic soulful house chorus” — designed not to go viral but to create connection.

The impact was immediate for Paul Tyldesley, a father who had participated in the project. “This project has really helped me and my son have fun with maths,” he says. “We make up raps about sums and numbers in the car together. Before, I would really struggle to get him interested in anything mathematical.”

Local councillors have also welcomed the initiative as an example of how creative partnerships can address serious educational barriers.

“This is another great example of partnership working,” says Cllr Jacquie Russell, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Learning and Skills at West Sussex County Council. “We’re pleased to support innovative projects like this — ones that help parents, carers and children across the county build skills and confidence in line with our council priorities.”

To learn more about the project, visit www.dadlasoul.com. Watch the video on YouTube or listen to it on Spotify.