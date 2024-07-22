Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Worthing vicar has climbed to the top of a his church spire to raise awareness of a campaign to pay for much-needed reshingling work.

Fr Steven Emerson, rector at St Andrew's, West Tarring, saw incredible views across Worthing, the South Downs, the sea and beyond – and you can share in those views with our video of his climb.

A keen rock climber, Fr Steven said the climb up the spire was very different to what he is used to. He did it in his dog collar and brogues and said he is the first rector in 1,000 years to climb the spire.

Steeplejacks are currently working on reshingling two sides of the spire and Fr Steven took the opportunity to climb up to the top himself.

Fr Steven Emerson, rector at St Andrew's, West Tarring, climbed up the church spire

He said: "I've been up to the top, the very top of the spire. I must say I was a bit less scared than I expected. I'm quite used to climbing rock faces but on the rock face, I sort of know what I'm doing, whereas on a ladder, it seemed to go on endlessly into the sky, I wasn't so sure about.

"We have got steeplejacks working up there at the moment. We are having two faces of the spire completely reshingled in cedar and I have been up there, right to the top. Incredible views, all the away around the Downs, the sea, the whole of Worthing and beyond.

"Once I got to the top it was great being up there. I clipped myself in, I had a great time. I had a good look at the view, took a few selfies and came back down safely.

"It was all to raise awareness and money for our campaign to pay for the shingling. We will have to pay the steeplejacks soon and we are hoping to raise a bit of well-needed funds to support the project."

Work on the 13th century church also took place two years ago, in March 2022, after Storm Eunice ripped off masses of shingles from the spire, exposing the boarding beneath.

Using steeplejacks for such work is more cost effective and less intrusive, as it means it can be done without scaffolding.