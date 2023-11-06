Watch stunning drone footage of last night's Worthing fireworks display
and live on Freeview channel 276
The fireworks were let off from Worthing Pier last night (Sunday, November 5) at 6.45pm as a crowd of thousands watched on from Worthing seafront.
Worthing Pier had to be closed last week due to damage sustained during Storm Ciaran, but this did not affect where the fireworks could be let off from and the organisers were allowed to go ahead.
While many people walked down to watch the show, for those that drove there were delays in getting in and out of the town centre.
People were reporting it took 30 minutes to get from Broadwater to the centre of town, while according to posts on social media many of those parked in the High Street Multi Storey Car Park found it took more than an hour to exit.