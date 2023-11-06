Watch stunning drone footage of last night's Worthing fireworks display

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fireworks were let off from Worthing Pier last night (Sunday, November 5) at 6.45pm as a crowd of thousands watched on from Worthing seafront.

Worthing Pier had to be closed last week due to damage sustained during Storm Ciaran, but this did not affect where the fireworks could be let off from and the organisers were allowed to go ahead.

Photographer Eddie Mitchell captured footage of Worthing fireworks from the air

While many people walked down to watch the show, for those that drove there were delays in getting in and out of the town centre.