Watch: Summer 2023 at Tilgate Nature Centre - take a tour of Crawley’s most beloved collection of animals

Take a tour of Tilgate Nature Centre in the sunshine and see how the animals reacted to the summer heat.
By Ellis Peters
Published 8th Jun 2023, 14:59 BST

With temperatures reaching up to 20 degrees today (June 6), the animals that live at the nature centre were seen enjoying the sunshine and making the most of the good weather.

Here is a gallery of photos from the visit to Tilgate Nature Centre:

Related topics:VolunteersSouth EastWorthingMet Office