Watch: Summer 2023 at Tilgate Nature Centre - take a tour of Crawley’s most beloved collection of animals
Take a tour of Tilgate Nature Centre in the sunshine and see how the animals reacted to the summer heat.
By Ellis Peters
Published 8th Jun 2023, 14:59 BST
With temperatures reaching up to 20 degrees today (June 6), the animals that live at the nature centre were seen enjoying the sunshine and making the most of the good weather.
See more: Volunteers raise hundreds of pounds for Crawley baby bank in Worthing 10k run, UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office issue yellow heat-health alert for the South East, Delays to project installing solar panels on commercial buildings in Crawley's Manor Royal
Here is a gallery of photos from the visit to Tilgate Nature Centre:
Page 1 of 2