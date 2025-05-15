Watch This: Feeding time for newly-hatched peregrine falcons at Chichester Cathedral

It’s feeding time for newly-hatched peregrine falcons in this adorable new video, sent in by Chichester Cathedral.

The video, shot earlier this year on a camera installed in the falcon’s nest, shows the newly-hatched chicks flocking around their parents, waiting for dinner.

It’s the first group of new chicks reported at the Cathedral nest since 2023, meaning nature enthusiasts will have even more reason to get excited about as summer rolls around – not least because, thanks to the installation of two new webcams, they can now get closer to the action then ever.

Peregrines were first seen in the Cathedral in the mid-1980s, but formal observations didn’t begin until 2001. Since then, though, 80 chicks have successfully fledged, with flocks of loyal admirers from all over West Sussex. The successful nests represents a collaborative effort between the Cathedral itself, the Sussex Ornithological Society (SOS), and local wildlife enthusiasts David and Janet Shaw, who have been monitoring the birds for 25 years.

Anyone wishing to see the falcons in person is invited to a drop-in open day on the Cathedral’s South East Lawn. Taking place from 7 June to July 6, except on Mondays and Tuesdays visitors will have the chance to watch the birds through telescopes, view live footage and learn more about their behaviour from dedicated volunteers with years of experience.