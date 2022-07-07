‘We are not some sort of alien race’: Organiser reflects on naked bike ride through Eastbourne and Wealden

Keith Hillier-Palmer, who lives in Rye, said: “The proposal to hold a first World Naked Bike Ride in Eastbourne on 2nd July was greeted with a flurry of shock and horror by the citizens of Eastbourne in these pages when the idea first began to take shape early in May.

"These comments came to nothing though when the ride itself eventually took place last Saturday [July 2] under fair, sunny skies and warm temperatures.”

The group met by the Common Pond in Hailsham and were body-painted with messages highlighting the vulnerability of cyclists and warnings about excessive use of fossil fuels.

Mr Hillier-Palmer added, “Nineteen riders turned up for the start including, I am pleased to say, 20 per cent women who were content as were the men to go fully naked. This was an excellent total for a first ride.

"The Cuckoo Trail was inevitably busy with walkers and cyclists on such a fine day but almost everyone we met, young and old, gave us a cheery greeting and clapping to a cacophony of ringing bells and hooters.

"It was all extremely good-natured and only a single young woman walking a small dog offering, rather unexpectedly, an ‘alternative view’.”

The group went along Lottbridge Drove and Prince William Parade before before finishing at Harbour Reach.

Mr Hillier-Palmer said: “A great time was had by all.”

He added: "We are grateful to Wealden District Council who kindly supplied notices informing the public that they might come across naked cyclists on the route that day; this was a great example of the council showing a keen interest in promoting diversity and we much appreciate their support.

"We got out there and showed the general public that we are not some sort of alien race; that we are normal, everyday citizens wishing to make a valid and serious protest about issues related to climate change in an innocent and fun sort of a way.