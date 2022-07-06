Wealden bin strike: Arrested union members plead not guilty

GMB said three union representatives were arrested outside the Amberstone depot during the six-week refuse strike.

A spokesperson from Her Majesty's Courts and Tribunals Service said Gary Palmer, 62, of The Strand, Brighton Marina Village; Carl Turner, 64, of St David’s Avenue, Bexhill; and Declan Macintrye, 55, of Hove Street, Hove, entered a plea of not guilty at Hastings Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, June 29.

The spokesperson added: “All three have been remanded on unconditional bail until the next hearing on the 16/11/2022 which is at Brighton Magistrates' Court at 10am.”