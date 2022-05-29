Four weeks of industrial action have significantly impacted on waste services across Wealden.

Three GMB members were arrested on Friday, May 27 during a peaceful demonstration at the local Biffa depot.

Keyworkers will continue to strike and peacefully demonstrate until a serious offer is made that will resolve this dispute.

Biffa's failure to propose a serious offer to resolve the Wealden bin strike has been branded a 'disgrace that is hitting keyworkers and local people hard' by GMB Union

GMB national officer Sharon Wilde, said: “Biffa’s failure to table a serious offer to resolve this dispute is a disgrace that is hitting keyworkers and local people hard.

“Refuse workers, who were rightly clapped by the public for keeping key services going during the pandemic, find themselves getting poverty pay and, with energy and food bills skyrocketing, it is impossible for many to get by on these wages.

“Biffa and Wealden Council have totally underestimated the resolve of GMB members who, after four weeks of industrial action, remain as committed as ever to securing an agreement that properly recognises the crucial public service they perform.

“GMB members have received fantastic support from local people, and in failing to get round the table and talk about an offer that works, it’s clear that Biffa is out of step with the public.

“GMB members working for Biffa across the country are appalled by the actions of the company in Wealden and will not shy away from taking decisive action as they prepare their own response to poverty pay and the cost of living crisis.”