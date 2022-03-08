Wealden MP celebrates ‘excellence in Westminster’ on International Women’s Day

The House magazine a source of Westminster news and insight.

This year, The House celebrates the third year of Women in Westminster: The 100.

The 100 is a celebration of the outstanding achievements of the most inspirational and influential women in public life, by recognising 100 exceptional women and celebrating the valuable role they play in public life.

Nus Ghani, first female Wealden MP

The list has been narrowed down from more than 300 nominations and includes parliamentarians, civil servants, journalists, public affairs specialists and political commentators.

Nusrat Ghani said: “I was delighted to be selected as part of the top 100 most influential women in Westminster last year and it is an honour to be selected again this year.

“I am proud to represent Wealden as its first female MP and I continue working to empower women of all backgrounds to take up leadership positions and have their voices heard. There is still more to be done in advancing the cause of women, and I remain committed to ensuring that women in Wealden feel empowered to reach their full potential.”

