Wealden MP welcomes funding boost for Crowborough and Hailsham communities

The MP for Wealden has welcomed the announcement that projects in Crowborough and Hailsham have been successful in the latest round of funding from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 20th Apr 2023, 08:20 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 08:21 BST

Between November 2022 and February 2023 the National Lottery Community Fund awarded £44,180 to community projects in Wealden, according to MP Nus Ghani.

The MP explained that some of this funding comes as part of a dedicated fund to support communities in coming together to mark moments of national importance.

Crowborough Town Council is the latest recipient of this funding, which will support a family fun day event on May 6 to celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty The King.

Wealden MP Nus GhaniWealden MP Nus Ghani
Wealden MP Nus Ghani

Hailsham Music Theatre was also awarded a substantial grant to deliver a resident-led celebratory community event in the town, aimed at reducing social isolation and building a positive community spirit.

Other previous successful recipients in Wealden include Spring Rise Community Gardens project in Forest Row, the Mount Camphill Community in Wadhurst, MAYFACS, Lymley Wood Community Interest Company in Mayfield and Artytime in Crowborough.

Ms Ghani said: “Community projects play a crucial role in supporting Wealden residents and this vital source of funding has already provided a huge boost to many brilliant local organisations and grassroots projects.

"I am delighted to see that Wealden groups have been benefiting from over £44,000 of funding in recent months and that Crowborough and Hailsham are the latest recipients of this support, which will enable them to not only deliver community events for local residents, but also to fittingly celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty The King.”

