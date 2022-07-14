'Wellbeing dogs' help Sussex Police to keep calm - along with their prisoners

The ‘police wellbeing dogs’ have been trained to support officers and staff who are often exposed to trauma – and to calm people who are agitated while in police custody.

But that’s not all. They also attend court to lend a helping paw to victims and witnesses.

One such ‘wellbeing dog’ is Maui who is normally found visiting police stations across Sussex giving officers a bit of light relief from their demanding day-to-day duties.

'Wellbeing dog' Maui

But lovable Maui went above and beyond when he recently attended court to support a young victim at a hearing.