'Wellbeing dogs' help Sussex Police to keep calm - along with their prisoners

New types of police dogs have gone into action in Sussex – not helping to catch criminals but to help people stay calm while under stress.

By Sarah Page
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 4:05 pm

The ‘police wellbeing dogs’ have been trained to support officers and staff who are often exposed to trauma – and to calm people who are agitated while in police custody.

But that’s not all. They also attend court to lend a helping paw to victims and witnesses.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

One such ‘wellbeing dog’ is Maui who is normally found visiting police stations across Sussex giving officers a bit of light relief from their demanding day-to-day duties.

'Wellbeing dog' Maui

Have you read? ‘He lit up a room’: Steyning parents’ tribute to ‘kind and charismatic’ son, 19

‘Emergency meeting’ over plans for nearly 300 homes near Horsham

But lovable Maui went above and beyond when he recently attended court to support a young victim at a hearing.

The gentle 20-month old American Akita sat in the court’s video link room with the victim and helped to make them feel able to give their best evidence under challenging circumstances.

Sussex PoliceSussex