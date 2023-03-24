The district council has issued a statement has said staff are ‘incredibly proud of our beautiful city’ as it was named the best place to live in the South East by The Sunday Times today (Friday, March 24).

History, culture, schools, transport and nature were all taken into account by Sunday Times judges who described Chichester as a city with ‘both class and a heart’.

Picture courtesy of Great Sussex Way

A spokesperson for Chichester District Council said: “We’re incredibly proud of our beautiful district and the historic cathedral city of Chichester, and we believe that it’s one of the best places to live and work in the UK.

“Surrounded by a stretch of Roman city walls, the streets of Chichester are lined with medieval buildings and elegant Georgian houses, as well as beautiful parks and gardens. The city’s four main streets — North, South, East and West — meet at the Market Cross and boast an array of shops, restaurants, and cafes. It is also home to the internationally renowned Chichester Festival Theatre, the acclaimed Pallant House Gallery, the award-winning Novium Museum, Chichester Cathedral, Goodwood and many other local historic and cultural attractions.

“Our picturesque district covers an area of over 300 square miles within West Sussex. It borders both Hampshire and Sussex with two thirds of it situated in the South Downs National Park. From its historic city and towns, through to its spacious parks and stunning coastline and countryside, it is one of the most attractive places to live and work in the country. The district features the award-winning West Wittering beach, as well as the internationally recognised Chichester Harbour – which is an Area of Outstanding Beauty – plus the Pagham Harbour and Medmerry nature reserves.