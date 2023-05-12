Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Most popular baby names 2023 revealed: Top 50 so far this year
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme

Were strange lights spotted in the sky over West Sussex village a UFO? Watch video here

A reader has sent in video footage of ‘UFOs’ that he saw in the skies over Cuckfield recently.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 11th May 2023, 10:22 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 09:37 BST

Richard Kail from Haywards Heath said he captured the unusual sight on his way home from work on April 28.

“I was parked up at Cuckfield Pet and Country store at around 10.45pm,” he said. “I was looking roughly south from the car park there. I’d spotted these strange lights in the sky from around Warninglid on my drive home from Horsham, and just had to stop and look at them in more detail.”

Read More
Read more: UFOs in Sussex – what are the reasons for these strange sightings in ...
A Haywards Heath resident said he captured video footage of 'strange lights in the sky' above CuckfieldA Haywards Heath resident said he captured video footage of 'strange lights in the sky' above Cuckfield
A Haywards Heath resident said he captured video footage of 'strange lights in the sky' above Cuckfield
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Richard said he has ‘no idea’ what the strange lights are. He said it was ‘possibly some kind of spotlight, but there’s no obvious beam from the ground’.

He added: “As you can see, there seems to be two or three separate lights moving roughly, uniformly away from and back to each other again.”

The bizarre sight comes four months after strange objects in the sky over Horsham sparked UFO theories.

Related topics:CuckfieldHaywards Heath