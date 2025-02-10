West Sussex among the UK’s best treasure hotspots, according to new study

A new study has named West Sussex among the UK’s top 10 treasure hotspots.

Following the news of the 17th century gold ring that was found on a farm in Dorset, GoldCo conducted a study to find the best treasure hunting hotspots in the UK.

According to data pulled from the British Museum, more than 683,682 artefacts have been discovered across the UK, with 656,210 of those items found in England.

GoldCo analysed this data to find out how many of these items were made of gold or silver, to reveal where the most treasure was found.

West Sussex was named as the ninth-best treasure hotspot in the UK.

Out of all the artefacts found in the area, 33.44% were made of gold or silver.

Other English counties that ranked in the top 10 include Lancashire, which topped the pile with 78.34% of artefacts found made of gold or silver, Worcestershire (third with 58.1%), Nottinghamshire (fourth with 53.55%), and Suffolk (seventh with 43.92%).