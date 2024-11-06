This West Sussex city is the South East's seventh most exploited by nuisance callers.

Chichester has ranked among the top nuisance call areas in the South East

Chichester’s 01243 area code ranks seventh in the South East for nuisance calls, with 54,525 reports of unwanted calls. In comparison, Canterbury tops the list with 84,502 reports, followed by Reading with 78,319. The analysis, conducted by refurbished tech company Back Market using data from who-called.co.uk, reveals the growing issue of scam callers impersonating trusted organizations like banks, internet providers, and major retailers such as Amazon.

The study analyzed reports from 752 area codes across the UK, with a particular focus on the South East region, excluding London. Chichester’s ranking places it among the most affected areas, highlighting the widespread nature of nuisance calls that impact residents across the region.

A spokesperson for Back Market commented, “Unwanted phone calls have become an all too common facet of modern life... Many people feel apprehensive when they see an unknown phone number, especially if it is a landline.” The research further analyzed the most common types of scams, identifying impersonation scams as the leading threat. Scammers often pose as banks, internet providers, and popular retailers to steal personal information and money.

Back Market advised, “If you are ever suspicious...never feel bad for hanging up,” urging people to independently verify any suspicious calls and contact the institution directly using official contact details. Taking these steps can help protect individuals from falling victim to fraud.