A West Sussex pensioner is to have a meeting with her MP about her request for urgent changes to dog laws, after her husband’s hand was ‘ripped apart’ by their new pet.

Carol Maidment, 77, said she and her husband, Mike, 82 – from Findon – adopted a Jack Russell Terrier named Barney in September, from a rescue home out of the area.

“The profile was that he was dog-reactive but loved people and was good and clean in a home. We went to see him and he seemed a lovely little boy. He seemed to suit us.

"It wasn’t the dog we first enquired about – they matched him to us. I adore dogs. I’ve never been without one.”

Mike and Carol Maidment are calling for new dog laws after an attack by a dog they rehomed. Photo: Steve Robards SR23020801

But within days of taking the pet home, Mike – who uses a reclining chair – was attacked out of the blue, without provocation.

To ‘protect his face’, Mike raised his hand, which was bitten so badly he needed plastic surgery.

Carol said: “It just suddenly attacked him and he struggled to get the dog off. It tore his hands to pieces.

“I took the dog the next day to be put down as no way you can think about re-homing it.”

Mike and Carol Maidment adopted a Jack Russell Terrier named Barney in September, from a rescue home out of the area.

After contacting the vets associated with the rescue home, it came to light that the dog had attacked its previous owner.

"They withheld that information,” Carol said. “I don’t know if the home was aware but we were not told. My husband’s hands were ripped apart.”

Now, Carol is calling for an urgent change to the dog laws – primarily to ensure that rescue homes must disclose if a dog has a history of biting.

It has been reported that 12 people were killed by dogs in as many months last year.

To ‘protect his face’, Mike raised his hand, which was bitten so badly he needed plastic surgery.

Carol said: “Since December, five people have been killed by dogs. My aim is to amend a couple of the dog laws.

"They must give the full history of any dog when re-homing it and make sure charities are regulated.

"No one stands up to be counted so it’s going to keep happening.”

Thankfully, Mike’s hands have since healed well after treatment at hospitals in Worthing and East Grinstead. But Carol fears it would have been far worse if a child was attacked.

“It would have been a fatality,” she said. “He wasn’t going to stop.

"I’m now having a meeting with MP Andrew Griffith on March 3. I want as much pressure behind me.

"I really am fighting it. I have the support of the RSPCA and I want to get the pressure on a little bit.”

