Police officers have taped off a car dealership in Worthing amid a serious incident this morning (Friday, February 10).

Police and forensics have been seen following reports of an assault at Brighton Road Motors.

An eye-witnesses said up to four police cars were at the scene at the height of the incident and ‘shut the place off’.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating an assault at a premises in Brighton Road, Worthing, near the junction with Selden Road.

Police incident in Brighton Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“The incident happened at about 10.40am on Friday, February 10. A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, and remains in custody at this time.

“Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quite serial 451 of 10/02.”

