West Sussex deer rescued after becoming trapped in electric fencing

By Henry Bryant
Published 30th Oct 2025, 10:19 GMT
A deer was rescued after becoming tangled in electric fencing.
A deer was rescued after becoming tangled in electric fencing.
RSPCA managed to sedate the deer and release him back into the wild after it was trapped.

An RSPCA animal rescue officer has successfully rescued and released a deer after he became tangled in electric fencing in Copse Lane, Emsworth.

The fallow buck was found heavily entangled in wire - with a six foot fence post attached to his antlers.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Marie Stevens attended the incident on 23 October, following a call to the charity by a member of the public who spotted the animal.

The fallow buck was found heavily entangled with six-foot fence post attached to his antlers.
The fallow buck was found heavily entangled with six-foot fence post attached to his antlers.

She said: “The poor buck was very distressed, he was heavily tangled up in the fence with a heavy pole attached to his antlers, which must have been putting pressure on his head.

"His herd of female deer was close by, watching in distress.”

