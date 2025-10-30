West Sussex deer rescued after becoming trapped in electric fencing
An RSPCA animal rescue officer has successfully rescued and released a deer after he became tangled in electric fencing in Copse Lane, Emsworth.
The fallow buck was found heavily entangled in wire - with a six foot fence post attached to his antlers.
RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Marie Stevens attended the incident on 23 October, following a call to the charity by a member of the public who spotted the animal.
She said: “The poor buck was very distressed, he was heavily tangled up in the fence with a heavy pole attached to his antlers, which must have been putting pressure on his head.
"His herd of female deer was close by, watching in distress.”
For more information about what to do if you find a deer in trouble, visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/wildlife/deer