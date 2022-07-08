This year’s theme is Gadgeteers and aims to inspire children to see the science and innovation behind everyday objects, showing that reading and science is for everyone.

From Saturday, July 9, children from across the county will be able to follow the story of the Gadgeteers, six budding inventors with their own super talents who work as a team to plan a party for their town’s summer fair.

To take part in the challenge, all children and their families need to do is:

West Sussex libraries ‘Go Gadgeteer’ crazy with this year’s Summer Reading Challenge

Sign up online from Saturday, July 9, by visiting www.westsussex.gov.uk/src and look out for the secret code word

Go to their local library, mention the code word to staff and pick up their pack, which includes a fold-out map and scratch & sniff stickers

Borrow some books to read at home or download eBooks and eAudiobooks from the eLibrary

Children can decide how many books they would like to read during the challenge and the best part is, that it’s completely free.

WSCC Cllr Duncan Crow, said: “As we move closer to the school holidays, families will be wondering what they can do to keep their children busy without spending a fortune. This is where the Summer Reading Challenge comes in as it is an absolutely free way to keep the children entertained. All you need to do is be a library member, which is also free, and sign up your child online or at your nearest library.

“All of our libraries are eager to welcome families to come and participate and help them to pick out something that they enjoy reading, whether that’s picture books and comics or audiobooks and newspapers. There’s also a ‘Mini Challenge’ for preschool children, so they can take part too.”

Look out for the popular ‘Hunt the Character’ activity in all libraries from Saturday, July 3, as well as lots of special Gadgeteers events and activities taking place at your local library throughout the summer.

A medal and certificate will be available for children to collect once they have completed the challenge. Simply pop into any West Sussex Library from Monday, August 1 where children can also share the details of which was their favourite book with the staff.

This year’s Summer Reading Challenge sees The Reading Agency partner with Science Museum Group and is designed to encourage children aged 4 to 11 to enjoy the benefits of reading for pleasure.

The challenge also helps to stop the ‘reading dip’ which tends to happen when children aren’t in school for long periods of time, like the summer holidays.

The Summer Reading Challenge runs until Saturday, September 10 and children can sign up for free at any time before then.

Children will need a West Sussex library card to take part, but it’s free to join online or by visiting your local library.