Crawley Go Ape one of the best value days out in the UK - according to new study

Boundless, which offers deals, discounts and events for its members to make the most of their spare time, compiled the list with the help of four experts and more than 2,500 of its members voted.

While the Eden Project in Cornwall topped the list, Go Ape – which has a site in Crawley – made the top 40, placing at number 16.

Go-Ape is an adventure-activity chain venue where groups explore the forest canopy via a treetop rope course and is located in Tilgate Park.

Darren Milton at Boundless said: “With ongoing airline issues and big hikes in the cost of living, many people will be looking for affordable ways to inject fun and excitement into time spent with family and friends over the summer.

“Great value doesn’t always mean ‘free’. When we asked our experts to compile their lists of attractions, we asked them to consider whether admission prices offer an incredible great value for money.

"This includes destinations where you could easily spend an entire day and gain access to other on-site benefits for a single-entry fee, or benefit from an extended access period for the cost of just one visit.

“The result is a fantastic list of attractions, whether you’re looking for an adrenaline rush, or you prefer to soak in Britain’s amazing heritage and great outdoors, there’s something for everyone.”

Boundless asked four experts to create individual shortlists of 25 UK attractions that offer great value for money in a specific category – family, heritage, action or outdoor.

These lists of 25 were then combined to create a list of 100, which was sent out to Boundless members to vote on via an online survey.

More than 2,500 members responded to share their thoughts on which were the best-value attractions, which were then ordered by descending popularity.

There was places on the top 100 list for other Sussex venues as well – Wakehurst Place and Sheffield Park in Haywards Heath, placed 56th and 60th respectively.