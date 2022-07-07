Summer Reading Challenge 2022 comes to Horley Library: Here is this year’s theme

The Reading Agency and Surrey Libraries are excited to introduce Gadgeteers, summer reading challenge 2022; a celebration of science and innovation, in partnership with the Science Museum Group.

The main Challenge is set in a fictional summer holiday club where our young innovators, or ‘Gadgeteers’, will come together to use creative thinking and teamwork to plan the best ever party for the town’s summer fair.

Challenge participants meet six fun characters and help them come up with cool inventions for the summer party. They will be introduced to many aspects of science engagement, including food, fashion, music, and sport.

Horley Library

The main challenge is aimed at 4- to 11-year-olds and children have to be a library member to take part, but participation is completely free.

Children can collect special stickers and rewards along the way. The aim is to read up to six books, and participants can read whatever they like from Surrey Libraries' excellent range of audiobooks, eBooks and (e)Comics. As well as books from home or school.

At the end of the challenge and after reading six books, children also receive a medal and a personalised certificate.

There is also a preschool mini challenge for children aged three years and under. It is a great way to encourage families with younger children to regularly borrow and read books over the summer, especially if older siblings are taking part in the main challenge.