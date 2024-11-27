West Sussex man wins £36,000 dream car in online competition
Ray Headon, from Burgess Hill, scooped a BMW M2 in the competition held by car contest company BOTB.
He said: “After playing BOTB on and off for a while, it was such a wonderful surprise when it came up to say I had won.
“I had to have another look at it because it was so difficult to believe at the time. When I first told my wife, she didn’t believe me either.”
Despite the impressive-looking BMW M2 featuring an i6 Turbo engine, 454bhp and top speed of 155mph, Ray, 76, said he was considering taking the cash alternative to pay off his existing car and put towards some family holidays.
“I’ve always been fascinated by cars and Audis are a favourite of mine. I recently bought a new A6 which I’m still paying for.
“We’ve got a holiday coming up to Barbados, so we’ll be able to go to a few nicer restaurants now.
“My wife also fancies a river cruise, which is something we might look at doing next year,” Ray added.
