Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of missing Sabrina, 29, and Taylor, 10, have been urged to make contact with police as officers are 'concerned for their welfare'.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "Officers believe they could have travelled to the Suffolk area in a black Renault Kadjar, however they also have links to the London and Middlesex areas.
"They were last seen in West Sussex on Friday morning (March 25).
"If you have information on their whereabouts please call police on 999 quoting serial number 678 of 25/03."
