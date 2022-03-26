Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of missing Sabrina, 29, and Taylor, 10, have been urged to make contact with police as officers are 'concerned for their welfare'.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "Officers believe they could have travelled to the Suffolk area in a black Renault Kadjar, however they also have links to the London and Middlesex areas.

"They were last seen in West Sussex on Friday morning (March 25).

