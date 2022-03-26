West Sussex woman, 29, and ten-year-old girl reported missing - Dial 999 if you see them

A 29-year-old woman and ten-year-old girl have been reported missing from West Sussex.

By Sam Morton
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 3:04 pm
Updated Saturday, 26th March 2022, 3:08 pm

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of missing Sabrina, 29, and Taylor, 10, have been urged to make contact with police as officers are 'concerned for their welfare'.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "Officers believe they could have travelled to the Suffolk area in a black Renault Kadjar, however they also have links to the London and Middlesex areas.

"They were last seen in West Sussex on Friday morning (March 25).

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of missing Sabrina, 29, and Taylor, 10, have been urged to make contact with police as officers are 'concerned for their welfare'. Photo: Sussex Police

"If you have information on their whereabouts please call police on 999 quoting serial number 678 of 25/03."

