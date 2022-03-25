Historic South Downs pub could be converted into houses

The Norfolk Arms in Steyning has been shut for some time and now its owners are seeking planning approval from Horsham District Council to convert it into two semi-detached houses.

The Grade II listed pub is in Church Street in the middle of Steyning’s Conservation Area.

But planning consultants NJA Town Planning, in a planning statement, say that the pub’s conversion into houses would not be detrimental to the area.

The Norfolk Arms in Steyning

They say that the building was originally constructed as a dwelling and little work would be needed to turn it back into housing.

In their statement, NJA say that the pub’s business was hit hard by the pandemic.

“The building has been a pub for many years, but business has declined over recent years,” they said.

“This and the impact of the pandemic and the restrictions on the hospitality industry has resulted in failure of the business model with no clear route to re-establishing the business.”