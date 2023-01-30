December’s annual Christmas lights display at Westfield raised an incredible £6,312.79 to be split between local causes Veterans Growth and Charity for Kids.

Westfield Christmas lights. Pic by Alex Read and Frank Copper

People came from miles around to admire the impressive display at Westfield, just outside Hastings.

The lights were the idea of 92-year-old resident Ken Munday, who has been organising them since 1975 and is still involved. This year Ken decided the lights should support two smaller local charities, Westfied based Veterans Growth and Charity for Kids, which serves Hastings and Rother.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “Our target for December 2022 was to raise £10,000 which we knew would be a tall order because of the cost-of-living crisis and the World Cup taking place.

“What we didn’t expect was a week of snow and ice and then almost two weeks of continual rain. But its not all about the money it’s a totally free event for everyone to see and enjoy especially the kids who loved the snow machine.

"The Westfield Lights Team would like to say a big thank you to all of the Westfield Villagers for their support, patience and commitment in putting up their lights, as again without them the Westfield Christmas Lights just would not be possible.

“Ken would like to thank his small team of volunteers that organise everything for him which is a massive effort from them all which takes up so much of their time over 9 weeks.

“We also have to say thank you for our sponsorship from local Businesses, Media and some very special people for their support in donations, time and assistance as without them it would not have been possible to put on the main lights display.

“Thank you again to all our supporters and visitors for all of your donations and patience with the parking. It has been very special to see everyone enjoying the lights. We think the snow machine proved to be a big hit with the children again. The smiles on their faces were just magical and made it all worthwhile for the Westfield Lights Team. We look forward to seeing everyone again in just over ten months’ time.”

Veterans Growth provides horticultural therapy to veterans facing mental health issues. It offers a relaxing green space where veterans can come to immerse themselves in nature and learn horticultural skills.

Charity for Kids was established in 2011 to provide help for disabled, sick and terminally ill children – and their families – across Hastings and Rother. It helps children and their families with specialised equipment that is either not available via the health services or comes with very high costs, which is not always possible.

The spokesperson said: “The total raised for local charities over the years now stands at £116,163.40. If you would like to make a donation you are still able to do this on our just giving page at www.justgiving.com/team/westfieldchristmaslights2022.

