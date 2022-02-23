Drawing, making things, cutting and sticking, painting, experiments – if it requires lots of set-up, makes a huge mess and takes at least half an hour to clear it up, she’s a massive fan. She’s also really, really good at them.

I, on the other hand, can barely draw a stick man, so our artistic talents don’t always align when we’re looking for things to do on a wet and windy weekend like the one we’ve just had...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jennifer Lopez at the premier of Marry Me in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) 775769211

With a bonus day off from school on Friday and no plans, my daughter was desperate to create something. Anything.

She found a pom-pom kit she’d kindly been given by her friend for her birthday. I may or may not have put it away at the bottom of a large box full of her toys but, such was her creative desire, she sniffed it out like a pig looking for truffles.

HAVE YOU READ: the Worthing areas with the cheapest property prices?

It looked simple enough, but I know that doesn’t mean much when it comes to my less-than-creative mind (obviously this column is an exception to that rule – I mean, who could deny these regular tales of my cocktail-fuelled nights out and stories of me trying to shepherd my family around Sussex attractions are worthy of a Pulitzer?!).

So, we began our mission to create a woolly pom-pom, which my daughter would use to, erm... Well, I’m not actually sure what you do with them, but who doesn’t love a woolly pom-pom? (Me!)

HAVE YOU SEEN? Plans for an Adur and Worthing bin strike

What I should have noticed was that there were two parts for each ring that is used to wind wool around. But as the instructions didn’t expressely state that, I didn’t notice, and so we set about on a doomed-from-the-start mission to wind wool around only half the contraption. Inevitably, after ten minutes of creating a dense, woolly ring, we attempted to cut and fluff it up to create the desired fluffy pom pom effect. What it actually served to do was just cut all the wool loose into a kind of pink material spaghetti. Oh dear.

Lacking in artistic talents I might be, but I also have a strong desire not to fail, so we moved on to something I’m much more well versed in. Cake.

Yep, it was baking for the win. I’ve always loved making sweet treats, because you get something you can scoff at the end of your endeavours. It’s a greedy person’s dream!

We made chocolate brownies, and if I do say so myself, they were delicious.

So, mummy was redeemed. Phew. But for the second week in a row (see last week’s column!) she had trouble with her trousers fitting...!

n We were out at one of Worthing’s lovely cinemas again this week. On the movie menu was The Addams Family 2 at the fab Saturday Morning Cinema at The Connaught.

We love taking the children to the cinema, and it’s such good value for money at these special weekly performances. Plus, the staff really are all so friendly and helpful.

I usually don’t like to stray fromWorthing’s two movie venues, but my friend Lynsey and I really wanted to see Marry Me starring J-Lo – because we’re super high-brow like that. But no matter how much I scrolled through the local listings, it just didn’t appear anywhere. So, on Monday night we braved the never-ending wind and headed to Cineworld in Chichester. It was a nice experience, but in my view you just can’t beat the originality of our two local cinemas.