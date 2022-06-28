Gary Woolven is hoping to raise at least £1,000 for his chosen charity and is near to his target, ahead of the wing walk at Headcorn Aerodrome in Kent on Sunday, August 21.

A keen fundraiser, Gary said: "After completing two skydives, two marathons and abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower, I thought a wing walk was the next step.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I am looking at raising £1,000 for the charity. I would love to spread the word, it would also help raise awareness of the charity and more importantly, it may raise more money for them.

Gary Woolven is hoping to raise at least £1,000 for his chosen charity

"Please sponsor whatever you can. It all adds up and makes a big difference."

Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/garywingwalk to make a donation.