Wing Walk: Steyning Co-op team manager takes to the sky for wing walk raising money for Chestnut Tree House children's hospice

A team manager at Steyning Co-op is heading out of the shop and up to the sky for a charity wing walk supporting Chestnut Tree House children's hospice.

By Elaine Hammond
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 10:26 am
Updated Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 12:09 pm

Gary Woolven is hoping to raise at least £1,000 for his chosen charity and is near to his target, ahead of the wing walk at Headcorn Aerodrome in Kent on Sunday, August 21.

A keen fundraiser, Gary said: "After completing two skydives, two marathons and abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower, I thought a wing walk was the next step.

"I am looking at raising £1,000 for the charity. I would love to spread the word, it would also help raise awareness of the charity and more importantly, it may raise more money for them.

Gary Woolven is hoping to raise at least £1,000 for his chosen charity

"Please sponsor whatever you can. It all adds up and makes a big difference."

Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/garywingwalk to make a donation.

