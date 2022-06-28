Wing Walk: 'Superman' helps raise £5,000 for Chestnut Tree House children's hospice

Five people took part in the fundraising event on Sunday, June 12, with breathtaking 125mph top speeds and stunning views.

It was described by one brave fundraiser as 'one of the most exhilarating things I’ve ever done'.

Sponsorship money is still coming in but the event is on track to raise £5,000 for the children’s hospice. The charity said these vital funds will help it continue caring for children, young people and their families, both at the hospice and in their own homes.

Ricky Martin said he felt like 'Superman' on his wing walk

Ricky Martin, one of the wing walkers, said: "The views were incredible and you really do feel like Superman flying through the sky. If you’re thinking of taking on a wing walk, then do it! Don’t give it a second thought. There is nothing to be nervous about as it is perfectly safe and a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"Chestnut Tree House is a charity close to my heart. I have seen the difference they make to local families.”

To sign up for Chestnut Tree House’s Wing Walk on Sunday, August 21, visit www.chestnut.org.uk/wing-walk.

Emma Wright, events co-ordinator, said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who took on a wing walk for Chestnut Tree House.

"If you’ve been inspired and want to take on the challenge, we have spaces left for our Wing Walk in August, or, if that date doesn’t work for you, don’t worry, we can still help you take on this amazing challenge. Just get in touch and we can get you started.”