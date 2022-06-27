Kathlyn Riley will be strapped to a plane at breathtaking speeds up to 130mph and will enjoy stunning views as she is flown from Headcorn Aerodrome in Kent on Sunday, August 21, at 10am. She is raising money for St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing in memory of Walter Gander, who was cared for there before he died in 1996 at the age of 72.

Kathlyn said: "He’d think I was mad. I’ve taken on charity walks and runs in the past but my hips and knees are getting worse as I get older, so I wanted to try something different. I’m not very good with heights, so being strapped to the wing of a plane will be a real challenge for me. I wanted to fundraise for St Barnabas House to say thank you for the care they gave my family when Dad died.”

Walter was feeling unwell and undergoing treatment in hospital in 1996 when they found out he had advanced lung cancer.

Kathlyn said: "Dad was a stubborn man and he made it clear that he wasn’t ready to die and that he didn’t want to go into a hospice. But as his health deteriorated, my mum started to find caring for him difficult, so he agreed to go to the hospice to give her a short break.

"This gave Mum a much-needed rest. The staff were wonderful looking after him. I remember walking into the hospice and thinking how peaceful it was, it was so calm and everyone there was so kind and gentle. The care they gave dad was incredible, and it made a big difference to our family.

"Dad wanted to die at home and St Barnabas House helped us make that happen. They arranged for nurses to come and visit him and provided us with that extra support. Then, on October 25, 1996, Dad died at home with his family by his side.”

Kathlyn Riley's parents, who were supported by St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing