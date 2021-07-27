Woman injured in collision near Hailsham

A Sussex police spokesperson said, “Sussex Police were called to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles in Magham Down shortly after 2pm yesterday.

“The collision was reported in Amberstone, opposite The Olde Forge Hotel.

“A 63-year-old woman sustained injuries in the collision. The extent of her injuries are unknown.

Emergency services on the scene following the collision. Picture from Dan Jessup.

“The ambulance service also responded to this incident.”

A spokesperson from South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said, “I can confirm we attended following reports of an RTC at approximately 2pm.

“Two patients were assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Conquest Hospital and Eastbourne District General Hospital respectively.