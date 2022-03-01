The segment of the show will explore the use of wood and clay at the 46-acre development that is now reaching its final stages of completion.

Flimwell Park will feature in the episode, being aired on BBC1 at 7pm, Focusing on the use of timber, iron and clay in the High Weald area of the South East.

The segment of the show will explore the use of wood and clay at the 46-acre development that is now reaching its final stages of completion.

The site is a collaboration between architect Steven Johnson and Regalmain Ltd, owned by the O’Callaghan family, whose combined vision to create a blueprint in a sustainable mixed-use woodland development has become a reality after a decade of consultation, planning and construction.

Director of Regalmain Ltd, Chris O’Callaghan, commented: “We are thrilled BBC’s Countryfile is featuring Flimwell Park. The episode will be a great platform to showcase how architectural and woodland development can exist in a continuous, integrated and mutually beneficial relationship.

“The development is about creating opportunities for woodland enterprise, recreation, diverse woodland conservation and education whilst harmonising all of this with nature.”

Along with a core team of foresters, ecologists, permaculturists, the site that was once a disused bird park, has been transformed into a new model for a sustainable community woodland that blends living, working, recreation and learning.

The episode presented by Matt Baker, will explore the use of clay in Zankhana Patel’s pottery business, The Potters Studio, based at Flimwell Park.

It will also feature a prototype anagama kiln built in the woods by students of The Design for Manufacture programme at The Bartlett School of Architecture, fired-up for the first time whilst being filmed by the BBC team, under the guidance of The Bartlett’s Technical Director Peter Scully.

Architect Steven Johnson said: “Transforming a former brownfield section of the site in an AONB into a central, mixed-use living and working community space, has been a wonderful opportunity. Environmental, social and economic sustainability has been at the heart of the construction from start to finish. We are delighted with Countryfile’s interest.”

Currently three highly ecological advanced private homes are being built on site. Each house comes with solar panels, use of renewable energy systems, rainwater harvesting and air source heat pumps. These are due for completion in spring.

Flimwell Park is home to a number of businesses and enterprises including Birchwood, Will Devlin’s third restaurant opening in East Sussex and Kent. Guided by the landscape and self-sufficiency and focussed on flavour found in the natural world, Birchwood champions locally sourced ingredients and artisan food suppliers of Kent and Sussex.

A Tesla Supercharger station is also available with six Tesla charging points as well as two charging points for other electric car brands.

The Countryfile episode airs this Sunday (March 6) at 7pm on BBC One.