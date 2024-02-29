Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Developers Earlswood Homes and Sussex Design and Development are seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to build the properties on land in Ryecroft Lane, Storrington.

The developers want to buld 13 houses and a block of seven flats – classed as ‘affordable’ – on land that is currently a grassed field near the village’s library.

They point out that Storrington currently has 149 households waiting for housing of which 47 need a one-bedroom unit, 20 households need a two-bedroom unit, 62 need a three-bedroom unit and 18 households need four or more bedrooms.

The developers say they propose to build ‘high quality’ homes consisting of two one-bed flats, three two-bed flats as affordable rent, and two two-bed flats as shared ownership. There would also be associated roads, parking, drainage, landscaping and open space.