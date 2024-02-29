BREAKING

Developers reveal plans for 20 new homes in South Downs village

New proposals are being outlined to build 20 new homes in the centre of a South Downs village.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 29th Feb 2024, 10:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Developers Earlswood Homes and Sussex Design and Development are seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to build the properties on land in Ryecroft Lane, Storrington.

The developers want to buld 13 houses and a block of seven flats – classed as ‘affordable’ – on land that is currently a grassed field near the village’s library.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They point out that Storrington currently has 149 households waiting for housing of which 47 need a one-bedroom unit, 20 households need a two-bedroom unit, 62 need a three-bedroom unit and 18 households need four or more bedrooms.

Most Popular
Developers are seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to build 20 new homes in a South Downs villageDevelopers are seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to build 20 new homes in a South Downs village
Developers are seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to build 20 new homes in a South Downs village

Have you read? Fresh plans outlined for gypsy and traveller site in village near Horsham

Horsham roller skating rink seeks new premises after bowling alley plans revealed

Two new shops to open in Horsham

The developers say they propose to build ‘high quality’ homes consisting of two one-bed flats, three two-bed flats as affordable rent, and two two-bed flats as shared ownership. There would also be associated roads, parking, drainage, landscaping and open space.

The site would be accessed through a car park off North Street.

Related topics:South DownsHorsham District CouncilNorth Street