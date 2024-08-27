The first spade in the groundThe first spade in the ground
The first spade in the ground

Work is underway to create new Bexhill beach garden

By Andy Hemsley
Published 27th Aug 2024, 11:13 BST
Work has started on an exciting new project to create a beach garden on Bexhill seafront.

Lynn Langlands and Lindsay White from Community Supporters have worked hard to see a plan for a garden on the beach at West Parade, finally come together.

The Mayor of Bexhill Paul Henry Wilson, and Chair of Rother, Councillor Richard Thomas, along with a number of local councillors, and representatives from local sponsors, came together earlier this month to see the excavator put the first shovel in the shingle.

This unique space was designed by local architect Elise Liversedge. She designed a ramp down onto the shingle, boardwalks and lily pad style decking areas with seating. It will have a vast range of flora and fauna, found along our shoreline, planted around the boardwalks and decking areas.

The activities that can take place in the garden, from a simple family picnic to beach schools, and yoga classes taking place on the decking areas, make it a true community owned space.

Community Supporters is an educational environmental charity and the garden will contain information boards to inform everyone of the local biodiversity, the marine environment and the risks caused to that environment by climate change.

The fundraising has taken some time, but thankfully we have a number of sponsors who are keen to see the project come together, and the garden now has enough funds to build the structure. A list of sponsors can be found on the website at www.communitysupporters.org.uk

The planting will come at a later date, and this is being funded by people ‘Sponsoring a Plank’ which includes having their own personal dedication.

Lynn Langlands said this garden will be a flagship for Bexhill. It will be fully accessible and free for everyone. Bruce and Co are the builders of the garden, and you will be able to see progress taking shape at West Parade in the coming weeks.

Have you read? Hastings Pride event in 45 pictures

Have you read? Rye man finds strange bright green garden creature with devil horns

People gather as work gets underway

1. Bexhill Beach Garden project

People gather as work gets underway Photo: supplied

Bexhill Beach Garden project

2. Bexhill Beach Garden project

Bexhill Beach Garden project Photo: supplied

An impression of what the project will look like

3. Bexhill Beach Garden project

An impression of what the project will look like Photo: supplied

Lynn Langlands with Elise Liversedge.

4. Bexhill Beach Garden project

Lynn Langlands with Elise Liversedge. Photo: supplied

Related topics:BexhillRichard ThomasMayor

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.