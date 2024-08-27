Work is underway to create new Bexhill beach garden

Lynn Langlands and Lindsay White from Community Supporters have worked hard to see a plan for a garden on the beach at West Parade, finally come together.

The Mayor of Bexhill Paul Henry Wilson, and Chair of Rother, Councillor Richard Thomas, along with a number of local councillors, and representatives from local sponsors, came together earlier this month to see the excavator put the first shovel in the shingle.

This unique space was designed by local architect Elise Liversedge. She designed a ramp down onto the shingle, boardwalks and lily pad style decking areas with seating. It will have a vast range of flora and fauna, found along our shoreline, planted around the boardwalks and decking areas.

The activities that can take place in the garden, from a simple family picnic to beach schools, and yoga classes taking place on the decking areas, make it a true community owned space.

Community Supporters is an educational environmental charity and the garden will contain information boards to inform everyone of the local biodiversity, the marine environment and the risks caused to that environment by climate change.

The fundraising has taken some time, but thankfully we have a number of sponsors who are keen to see the project come together, and the garden now has enough funds to build the structure. A list of sponsors can be found on the website at www.communitysupporters.org.uk

The planting will come at a later date, and this is being funded by people ‘Sponsoring a Plank’ which includes having their own personal dedication.

Lynn Langlands said this garden will be a flagship for Bexhill. It will be fully accessible and free for everyone. Bruce and Co are the builders of the garden, and you will be able to see progress taking shape at West Parade in the coming weeks.

1 . Bexhill Beach Garden project People gather as work gets underway Photo: supplied

2 . Bexhill Beach Garden project Bexhill Beach Garden project Photo: supplied

3 . Bexhill Beach Garden project An impression of what the project will look like Photo: supplied