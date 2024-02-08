Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Horsham District Council will be one of the first councils in the country to install a Numuga – a multi-use games area with 10+ different sports available in the same space at the same time – at Roffey Recreation Ground off Leith View Road.

The works are set to start on Monday (February 12) and last for up to five weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A council spokesperson said: “We are excited to be one of the first councils in the country to install a Numuga, an innovative collection of equipment which offers users the chance to play football, rugby, cricket, basketball, netball and tennis in one compact area.

Work is to start on Monday (February 12) on the installation of new equipment at Roffey Recreation Ground off Leith View Road, Horsham

“Alongside this is the chill zone for young people to relax and come together and an outdoor gym.”