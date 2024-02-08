Work starts on installation of new equipment at Horsham recreation ground
Horsham District Council will be one of the first councils in the country to install a Numuga – a multi-use games area with 10+ different sports available in the same space at the same time – at Roffey Recreation Ground off Leith View Road.
The works are set to start on Monday (February 12) and last for up to five weeks.
A council spokesperson said: “We are excited to be one of the first councils in the country to install a Numuga, an innovative collection of equipment which offers users the chance to play football, rugby, cricket, basketball, netball and tennis in one compact area.
“Alongside this is the chill zone for young people to relax and come together and an outdoor gym.”
People are being urged to keep an eye on small children and dogs while the council’s contractors are on site.