Late last year, council bosses said the demolition work to remove the Battle Road arches was expected to be completed by spring this year.

But unexpected delays have hit the project, with no definite date set for completion, the authority said.

On May 18, 2020, the authority obtained a court order, under Section 77 of the Building Act 1984, requiring the owners of 2-12 Battle Road to remove the danger posed by the structure either by repairing or demolishing it, within 16 weeks, the council said.

The council said at the time that it became aware of structural problems at 2-12 Battle Road when a councillor highlighted their concerns to the planning enforcement and building control teams.

As a result, the council investigated and put in place monitoring.

As soon as the monitoring started to show signs that the condition of the structure was worsening, the council said it began formal enforcement action against the owners because of their ‘failure to take action’.

On May 15, 2020, East Sussex County Council’s Highways team shut the public footbath running under the structure, in the interest of public safety.

In March last year, Battle Road was shut for six days so temporary concrete protection blocks could be installed as part of the demolition works.

The steps from Battle Road up to the rear of the properties on Silverlands Road were also permanently closed.

The council said the budget to complete the works has been set at £525,000.

A spokesman for Hastings Borough Council said: “The council working extremely hard to resolve this issue. We paused for safety reasons and we’ve now had to look at some alternative works which we are waiting for approval to proceed on.

"This is a highly complex structural problem and we need to get it right and therefore it is hard for us to put time-scales on this at this stage. Please be assured that we are doing everything within our power to expedite this matter including further requests to the county council with regard to street management and signage.

"Once we have the timetable for completion of these works this will be published on the council’s website.”

