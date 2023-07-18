Developers are to start work ‘soon’ on building 32 new homes in a village near Horsham.

Horsham-based housebuilders Sigma Homes say they will start construction work on the £16million development in Barns Green ‘later this summer.’

Located off Chapel Road, the site – to be known as Sumners Fields – is surrounded by expanses of countryside.

Horsham District Council granted planning permission for the scheme in December 2022. The 32 homes will include one, two, three and four- bedroom houses and flats. Twelve of the properties are allocated for ‘affordable housing.’

Thirty two new homes are to be built on land at Barns Green near Horsham. Photo contributed

The site is currently used for car parking and houses several farm buildings, as well as dilapidated light industrial units.

Sigma Homes chief executive Geoff Potton said: “We are delighted to have secured another prime site in such a beautiful – and highly sought-after – part of West Sussex.

"So many development proposals are currently held up by planning and pre-construction delays caused by Natural England’s current advice on water neutrality, but this will be one of the first schemes to be delivered within Horsham district which will deliver a water neutrality solution.

"The plans sensitively respond to the site characteristics and will result in a high quality, sustainable addition to Barns Green.

“This mix of open market and affordable homes – suitable for first time buyers, families, and downsizers – are much-needed to meet local housing demand.

“As with all our developments, this scheme will be constructed utilising timber-frame technology and a range of other ‘green’ features including grey water recycling, to enable residents to significantly reduce their carbon footprint and energy bills.

“2023 is a major milestone for Sigma Homes, as it marks our tenth year in business. With three other highly sustainable developments currently under construction across West Sussex, we understand what our customers are looking for and the enviable lifestyle this county offers.

"The build and quality of our homes has been attracting discerning buyers for a decade, and we are immensely proud of the reputation we have accrued.”