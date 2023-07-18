NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Work to start 'soon' on construction of 32 new homes in village near Horsham

Developers are to start work ‘soon’ on building 32 new homes in a village near Horsham.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 18th Jul 2023, 10:17 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 10:19 BST

Horsham-based housebuilders Sigma Homes say they will start construction work on the £16million development in Barns Green ‘later this summer.’

Located off Chapel Road, the site – to be known as Sumners Fields – is surrounded by expanses of countryside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Horsham District Council granted planning permission for the scheme in December 2022. The 32 homes will include one, two, three and four- bedroom houses and flats. Twelve of the properties are allocated for ‘affordable housing.’

Most Popular
Thirty two new homes are to be built on land at Barns Green near Horsham. Photo contributedThirty two new homes are to be built on land at Barns Green near Horsham. Photo contributed
Thirty two new homes are to be built on land at Barns Green near Horsham. Photo contributed

The site is currently used for car parking and houses several farm buildings, as well as dilapidated light industrial units.

Sigma Homes chief executive Geoff Potton said: “We are delighted to have secured another prime site in such a beautiful – and highly sought-after – part of West Sussex.

"So many development proposals are currently held up by planning and pre-construction delays caused by Natural England’s current advice on water neutrality, but this will be one of the first schemes to be delivered within Horsham district which will deliver a water neutrality solution.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The plans sensitively respond to the site characteristics and will result in a high quality, sustainable addition to Barns Green.

“This mix of open market and affordable homes – suitable for first time buyers, families, and downsizers – are much-needed to meet local housing demand.

“As with all our developments, this scheme will be constructed utilising timber-frame technology and a range of other ‘green’ features including grey water recycling, to enable residents to significantly reduce their carbon footprint and energy bills.

Have you read? New restaurant and shop set to open at world-renowned site near Horsham

Couple living on farm estate near Horsham plagued by ‘record numbers’ of wasps

“2023 is a major milestone for Sigma Homes, as it marks our tenth year in business. With three other highly sustainable developments currently under construction across West Sussex, we understand what our customers are looking for and the enviable lifestyle this county offers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The build and quality of our homes has been attracting discerning buyers for a decade, and we are immensely proud of the reputation we have accrued.”

The developers say that new landscaping, public open space, and ‘ecological enhancements’ will be provided, and most existing trees and hedgerows will be retained.

Related topics:WorkHorsham District CouncilNatural England