Hastings schoolgirl, 11, cycling 50 miles and swimming 5 miles for children’s cancer charity

Lilly-Isabella Porter, who is 11, has set up a Gofundme page online, aiming to raise money for the Azaylia Foundation.

The charity supports children fighting cancer by helping them access treatment not readily available from the NHS.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was set up in memory of eight-month-old Azaylia Diamond Cain died in April last year.

Lilly-Isabella Porter SUS-220419-132540001

She was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia at eight weeks old.

Azaylia’s parents, ex-Coventry City player Ashley Cain and partner Safiyya Vorajee, had raised more than £1.5m earlier in 2021 in order to pay towards specialist treatment in Singapore but their daughter became too ill to undergo the treatment.

Lilly-Isabella said: “I am cycling a minimum of 50 miles and swimming a minimum of five miles in a pool for the Azaylia Foundation. I started my swimming on April 10 and my last day of swimming will be on May 21.

“My cycling started on April 12 and it will end on May 22. I am hoping to reach above my set targets. Helping those who need it most gives me a lot of energy and determination to try my absolute best. All of my cycling will be recorded using Strava and my fitness watch, Photos and videos will be taken of my progress. My swimming will also be recorded using my fitness watch.

“I will push myself to my limits and even cycle if it’s raining. I will be having early starts as I will be cycling for more than four hours at a time.

“I chose this charity because the story of Azaylia made me feel sad. Her mum and dad have been through so much and still they remain the kindest, caring people who are also very inspiring. I hope my journey can bring some happiness to Azaylia’s family.

“The thought of all of the sick children in the hospitals and those at home is very sad and I believe all children should have the best treatments in order to get better. All children should be smiling and laughing and I hope my journey can make at least one child smile.

“All donations are welcome, no matter how small, even £1 will make a difference.”

Lilly-Isabella’s fundraising page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-me-raise-for-the-azaylia-foundation.

More news: Take a look inside new Hastings pub