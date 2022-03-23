Worthing animal rescue charity Wadars appeals for volunteers

The charity is looking for people to take on roles within the wildlife and admin teams.

In an appeal on Facebook, the charity said: "As an animal welfare charity, we are reliant on all of our amazing volunteers to help us care for our wildlife and cats and also to help in our office, and we are in need of more volunteers to help us through the busy summer season.

"Being a volunteer caring for wildlife is a fairly physically demanding role that requires you to get stuck in both inside and outside, working with a variety of species in their daily cleaning of enclosures and feeding.

Become a volunteer at Wadars and help care for wildlife.

"Volunteering within our admin team is a vital role which involves answering calls from the public about a huge variety of animal related issues, from birds fallen out of nests to adoption of animals and missing pets."

Some experience would be an advantage but is not essential as training will be given.

The charity has now filled all cattery roles.

Applicants must be aged 18 or over and will be required to commit to one shift a week.

Wadars.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer at Wadars, email: [email protected] for an application form, or phone: 01903 247111 for further information.

For more details, see the Facebook appeal.