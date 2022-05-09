Worthing charity Guild Care welcomes heartwarming gift from Rustington crafters

Enthusiastic knitters and crotchers at the Women’s Institute group in Rustington have donated a selection of shawls to Haviland House to bring a bit of comfort and joy to residents.

It is part of an ongoing project following a request by staff for colourful creations.

Eileen Garbutt, wellbeing co-ordinator at Haviland House, said: “As all of our residents at Haviland are living with dementia, sensory items such as brightly coloured shawls can offer stimulation and often bring comfort.

Sue Miller from Rusti Belles WI with some of the items the Rustington crafters have made for Guild Care

“The love and warmth of the shawls has been much appreciated by our residents. They’re already being used regularly and will definitely come in handy during the colder months.”

Over the past two years, Rusti Belles’ craft group, known as Stitched Up, has been making a variety of items for charities in the area.

Following a conversation with staff at the Worthing charity Guild Care, the group knitted and delivered a bundle of handmade shawls in a variety of colours.

Residents at Haviland House in Worthing have enjoyed teaming their new shawls with their spring bonnets

Sue Miller from Rusti Belles said: “Haviland House requested a selection of shawls in colours that would suit all their residents. We can’t wait to knit and bring more for them in future.”

Residents have been matching their favourite coloured shawls with spring bonnets, which they decorated during last month’s Easter activities.

Two of the shawls were given as prizes in a game of Name That Tune bingo and one happy winner even decided to give staff and fellow residents a fashion parade wearing it with her bonnet.

The Rusti Belles meet on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 7.30pm in the St Peter and St Paul Church hall in The Street, Rustington.

