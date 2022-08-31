Chestnut Tree House: Sussex children's hospice calls for more volunteers for special events

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Setting up displays, chatting to people, running tombolas and acting as a route marshal are just some of the ways volunteers support hospice events.

Jayne Todd, community fundraising manager, said it would not be possible for the hospice to have a presence at all the special events without the support of all the volunteers.

She highlighted the need for more volunteers while out manning a fundraising stall in Haywards Health, where some volunteers were running a tombola.

Jayne Todd, community fundraising manager, with volunteers at a fundraising event in Orchards Shopping Centre, Haywards Heath

Jayne said: "We really need more volunteers on board to help us as much as we can get out to these events and be a real part of our local community."

Anyone aged 16 and over can volunteer and everyone is welcome but there are some restrictions, depending on the role.

If you cannot immediately see a role that matches your availability, skills and experience, or what you are looking to gain from volunteering, complete an enquiry form and a voluntary services adviser will be in touch to see what the charity can do to help.

Jayne added: “If anybody would like to be finding out more about being a volunteer at Chestnut Tree House, please do get in touch with us, we would love to hear from you."