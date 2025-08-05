Worthing funeral arranger named as 2025 Good Funeral Awards finalist

A Worthing woman has been named as a finalist in the 2025 Good Funeral Awards in recognition of her outstanding service and compassion.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca Doherty, funeral arranger and director at Rounce Funeral Services, has been honoured in the Funeral Arranger of the Year individual category.

She will find out in September at a ceremony in The National Space Centre in Leicester whether she has won the national award, competing against three other finalists in the category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca said: "It’s such a privilege to support families in saying goodbye in a way that feels right for them. I’m deeply touched to have been nominated, and very proud to represent Worthing.”

Rebecca Doherty, funeral arranger and director at Rounce Funeral Services, is a finalist in the Funeral Arranger of the Year individual category

Rebecca said she had supported hundreds of local families, always with warmth, sensitivity and dedication. The nomination reflected not just her professional excellence but the trust she has earned in the Worthing community.

Rounce Funeral Services, in Half Moon Parade, Half Moon Lane, has been a family-run business for more than 20 years.