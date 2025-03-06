Worthing mum ready to trek with Giovanna Fletcher for second year running, for breast cancer awareness charity CoppaFeel!

A Worthing mum is lacing up her boots again and heading to Iceland with breast cancer awareness charity CoppaFeel! after the success of last year's trek in the Brecon Beacons with Giovanna Fletcher.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melanie Smith from Goring completed a 100km trek last June, raising £2,410 for CoppaFeel!, and is following up with a 60km trek in Iceland, across snow, mud, icy rivers and lava fields.

She has been inspired by the many courageous cancer survivors she met last year, as well as the many people touched by breast cancer in some way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melanie said: "I started fundraising for CoppaFeel! last year following her sister-in-law's diagnosis of secondary breast cancer in her 40s. After seeing the bravery with which Clare dealt with her diagnosis, I was keen to sign up and support this important cause.

Melanie Smith from Goring with Giovanna Fletcher

"I joined 120 other fundraisers to tackle some mountains, including Pen y Fan. I trekked 100km in five days across the Brecon Beacons, alongside celebrities such as Strictly's Amy Dowden, Giovanna Fletcher, Bake Off's Candice Brown and my team captain, the drummer of McFly, Harry Judd.

"This year, I will be heading to Iceland in July for a 60km trek over three days. I will also be camping each night, so will be pitching up a tent at the end of each long day.

"This year, I am aiming to raise £3,800 to continue to support the amazing work that CoppaFeel! do to support young people to know their chests and have the confidence to check themselves regularly and gain support if they spot anything out of the ordinary."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order to help Melanie meet her target, she is running CoppaQuiz at St Mary's Church hall in Goring on Saturday, March 29. To take part in the quiz night, visit ticketlab.app/event/29822#/ to book. The £15 entry includes fish and chips with a glass of wine.

Melanie Smith from Goring with her team captain, McFly drummer Harry Judd

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/page/melanie-smith-1734525750901 Melanie will again be trekking with Giovanna Fletcher and other well-known faces to support the charity's mission to stamp out the late diagnosis of breast cancer by making sure young people are regularly checking and getting to know their bodies in order to have the confidence to see their GP if something does not feel normal.